No detainees for the El Sauz massacre

Chihuahua.— Almost a year after the massacre that occurred in the “El Mezquite” racing lane in which seven people were murdered, including Oscar AB, alias “El Coman”, no people directly related to the events have been detained and only those to criminal proceedings for the crime of drug dealing and his participation in the facts is being investigated.

This was reported by the prosecutor of the Central zone, Francisco Martínez Valle, who stressed that these people could be arrested because they are linked to the vehicles that were insured, so they are awaiting a fingerprint opinion that allows establishing if the footprints found correspond to these people.

It was on Sunday, April 24, during the celebration of some horse races in the “El Mezquite” lane located in the El Sauz section, when armed individuals opened fire against the attendees, killing seven people, as well as a woman. mare that was left lying on the spot.

The fatalities were identified as Oscar AB, alias “El Coman”, leader of a criminal cell, as well as Luis Pedro BB, Sergio David AC, Mauro Alexis OH, Martín AG and José Manuel QD, Enrique RZ

After a series of searches and operations, the District Attorney’s Office in the Central Zone managed to seize the vehicles and subsequently arrested four people related to said cars, who are linked to the process for the crime of drug dealing and have not been found. been able to determine his participation in the massacre.

The prosecutor of the Central zone, Francisco Martínez, explained that they are awaiting the results of a fingerprint study that will establish whether these people participated in the fray, which could be revealed in the coming weeks.

It should be noted that, in the place, various .223 and 7.62 x 39 caliber casings were packed, as well as small arms casings; a short black weapon with wooden grips was secured.