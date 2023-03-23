Artificial intelligence helps the tax authorities spot thousands of undeclared swimming pools

The taxman has pinned thousands of undeclared swimming pools thanks to artificial intelligence. In the Bouches-du-Rhône, for example, 7,224 swimming pools have already been identified using artificial intelligence and other monitoring tools such as cadastral maps.

For several years now, the tax authorities have redoubled their efforts in their pursuit of swimming pools and undeclared buildings. In addition to cadastral maps, aerial surveillance and taxpayer declarations, the tax authorities also use artificial intelligence to detect undeclared swimming pools. According to the regulations, all swimming pools that are more than 10 m2 must be declared. They increase the property tax by approximately 250 €.

A swimming pool © Dim Hou / Unsplash

Many owners therefore prefer not to declare their swimming pool. Nevertheless, hide an undeclared swimming pool becomes more and more difficult with artificial intelligence. For example, it can be difficult to detect a swimming pool covered with a tarp with aerial views. However, artificial intelligence is not getting tricked.

5 million euros already recovered from undeclared swimming pools thanks to artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence therefore greatly facilitates the work of surveyors. In the Bouches-du-Rhône, the tax authorities have already managed to pin 7,224 undeclared swimming pools. These swimming pools have obviously been the subject of a tax reminder. Like the artificial intelligence that will allow sushi restaurants to fight bad behavior, AI is also used to spot fraudsters.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, the tax authorities have already recovered a nice jackpot of a few million euros. In total, this represents environ 5 millions d’euros. The Bouches-du-Rhône department itself made it possible to collect 1.8 million euros (plus 3 million retroactively). In the other departments where artificial intelligence is used, the tax authorities have recovered around 4 million euros.

Proud of the success of artificial intelligence in detecting undeclared swimming pools, the tax authorities will now intensify their hunt for undeclared buildings. This includes in particular verandas, sheds, terraces and elevations whose area exceeds the declaration threshold. Last year, 10 million euros were recovered with undeclared buildings. Artificial intelligence, which also protects whales from collisions with boats, thus becomes an important ally of the tax authorities in their fight against fraudsters.

Source : Capital