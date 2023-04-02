Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on vacation: see Venice and kiss

Happiness can be so easy in Hollywood too.

Take a radiantly happy couple with two children, go on a trip to Venice and lo and behold – the romantic honeymoon can easily be repeated even in the ninth year of marriage.

See Venice and… kiss! So up-to-date with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The two were now being observed in the lagoon city like normal Otto tourists in love with their children Dimitri and Wyatt.

Everyone on it? Ashton Kutcher takes a kissing selfie with the family Foto: action press

Do you prefer analogue to digital? Ashton Kutcher and Mila old-fashioned with a map Foto: action press

When the gondolas carry love: A romantic boat trip (30 to 40 euros per person) is part of Venice Foto: action press

The Kutcher-Kunis couple stroll through Venice with their son Dimitri (6) and daughter Wyatt (8). Foto: action press

The love of the two, it had to grow. “We were just friends for 15 years,” says Kutcher. It wasn’t until 2012 that it became more. “Sometimes people put on a mask in the getting-to-know-you phase. But from being friends for so long, I knew exactly who Mila was. And when we fell in love, it was like this: I trust you with my life for the rest of my life. That is the essence of true romance.”

In Venice, Ashton Kutcher briefly put his mask on again.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher at the baseball game Foto: picture alliance / dpa/picture alliance

Photo: BILD

