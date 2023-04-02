Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on vacation: see Venice and kiss

Happiness can be so easy in Hollywood too.
Take a radiantly happy couple with two children, go on a trip to Venice and lo and behold – the romantic honeymoon can easily be repeated even in the ninth year of marriage.
See Venice and… kiss! So up-to-date with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. The two were now being observed in the lagoon city like normal Otto tourists in love with their children Dimitri and Wyatt.
The love of the two, it had to grow. “We were just friends for 15 years,” says Kutcher. It wasn’t until 2012 that it became more. “Sometimes people put on a mask in the getting-to-know-you phase. But from being friends for so long, I knew exactly who Mila was. And when we fell in love, it was like this: I trust you with my life for the rest of my life. That is the essence of true romance.”
In Venice, Ashton Kutcher briefly put his mask on again.
