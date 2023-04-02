Passengers have to pay fees because of bug on airline website

Several passengers on a Wizz Air flight from Threshold after London were from one Wizz Air website bug prevented from checking in online. They report that to the British Guardian . The person concerned, Grace Connolly, said that she then went over to her tour group of 4 people 190 Euro had to pay at the airport to be checked in there.

While Online-Check-in A few years ago it was still an optional extra for flight passengers, but today it is often mandatory – unless you want to pay extra. Many low-cost airlines have switched to this for the alternative Airport check-in sometimes very high fees. At Ryanair are they about 55 Euro if you don’t check in online, at Wizz Air the fees for this vary and are between 30 and 50 euros .

Nobody available

“I had no problem checking in online on the outbound flight, but it didn’t work on the return flight due to a technical problem,” said Connolly. There were no airline representatives at the airport and the hotline number did not work. “But I was quite happy about that because she 1,65 Euro pro Minute kostet”, so Connolly.

According to the Guardian have in recent months over 20 people reported with similar experiences. They all report that other passengers faced the same problem on their flights. They also criticize that at the moment they had no choice but to pay the fees because otherwise they would have missed their flight.

Wizz Air blames customers

Wizz Air told the Guardian that they no fault be aware. Hundreds of thousands of passengers would check in online every month. This is vital for a low-cost airline to be able to cover its costs. According to official information, there were no technical problems on the part of the airline. Wizz Air advises customers who are experiencing problems to use the Change browser or device. If that’s not possible, you should Cache and Cookies extinguish.

If check-in on the website is not possible for technical reasons, Wizz Air also advises you to do this by Screenshots to prove. In this way, airport check-in costs can be reimbursed afterwards, although the processing can take a long time.

Those affected who reported to the Guardian were also reimbursed retrospectively.