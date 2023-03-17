Assassin's Creed Codename Red: gameplay, characters... first details on the run!

As we know, Ubisoft currently has many Assassin’s Creed games in development. If Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the more condensed episode that will be released this year, these are the first details about Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red that reach us today.

First details on Assassin’s Creed Codename Red

It is once again through

Tom Henderson that we are entitled to some information on the game. As a reminder, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red is the next major episode of the license which will take up the “action-RPG” formula introduced in 2017 with Assassin’s Creed Origins.

The game takes place during the time of Feudal Japan and will feature two playable characters.

According to Tom Henderson, the first would be a Samurai, who would be none other than the female character that we could already see in the game’s teaser. The second would be an African refugee who became Shinobi, who would have followed the path of the assassins.

Infiltration at the heart of the gameplay

In addition to the different characters, Tom Henderson also reveals several gameplay elements. According to him, the title would place great emphasis on infiltration, and would notably offer mechanics to hide bodies or hide in the tall grass.

Ubisoft Montreal would have decided to adopt an approach to Splinter Cell or even Hitman, and it would also be possible to destroy the sources of light to move in the shade.

Even if Tom Henderson has largely proven his reliability over the years, remember that these are rumors and not official information. Anyway, if these elements are confirmed, they should certainly please fans who have been calling for a return of infiltration mechanics in the series for a while now.

At the moment, we don’t officially know much about the game, except that it is planned for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 and that it aims to “mark a change in technology and gameplay”. with this passage on the current generation of consoles. If you missed the announcement trailer unveiled last year, you can find it below.