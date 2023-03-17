Resident Evil 4 Remake has the New Game Plus oppure no?

The remake of Resident Evil 4 is coming soon (Would you like to let our review of Resident Evil 4 Remake for PS5?) and this is the right moment to respond to a very rich request: Resident Evil 4 Remake has the New Game Plus?

The answer is yes, The NG+ modality is present in Resident Evil 4 Remakedue to the embargo but we can’t go down in detail and since at the moment we can’t drive exactly how it works and what content it presents, we can’t talk in a way that’s more appropriate than the game’s land.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is still the original game with many new and structurally modified, other than to expand the story and obviously present an updated technical share. alcuni aspetti (as i QTE Quick Time Events) Sono stati rimossi mentre altre modifiche sono state apportate per rendere il gameplay più snello, scrollandosi di dosso alcune ruggini dovute all’età, ricordiamoci che il gioco originale è stato publicado nel lontano 2005.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available from March 24 Its PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are currently not planned for an Xbox One version. Its Everyeye.it review of the full game on PS5 also found the technical analysis of Resident Evil 4 Remake for PS4.