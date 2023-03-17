“Gardeners compete”: Germany is buzzing – planting competition 2023 starts

Spring is coming: the campaign has existed since 2016, with children, young people and adults divided into a total of ten categories to compete in gardening: All you need is the desire to transform a monotonous place into a thriving insect paradise. This can be in the garden, on the balcony, on the company, school or daycare premises: there are countless possibilities! Anyone who creates the most attractive places for bees & Co. and inspires others to garden in a natural way wins Germany is buzzing! planting competition.

Students from Würzburg already convinced the jury in 2022: With their “Campus Garden‘ they created 2000 square meter natural paradise – and won with it last year in the campaign of the foundation for people and the environment.

Germany is buzzing! Planting competition starts in April

The planting competition will take place again this year. A special feature is that the jury also Communication about the planting campaign evaluated: How was attention drawn to the planting project? Came the Press over? Have you managed to get others excited about natural gardening? Were other means social media made aware of the project?





The winners of the promotion can contact each other in the summer cash and material prizes as well as one Invitation to the award ceremony in Berlin be happy. And of course the good feeling of having made a great contribution to nature conservation remains.

Interested parties of all ages now have the opportunity to grab a shovel and record their actions in a text and with before and after pictures. You can register on the competition platform from April 1, 2023. Closing date is the July 31, 2023. More information about the competition and tips for bee-friendly gardening at www.wir-tun-was-fuer-bienen.de.