Slim, cheap, energy-saving: Build NAS with Thin Client

Thin Client



Possible scenarios

Three possible NAS systems

Minimalist: NAS with M.2

Frankenstein: 44 TB in the HP T610

Thin NAS: data storage in a PLUS housing

Software for the NAS



Minimalist PCs in the form of thin clients hardly affect the electricity bill, have sufficient performance and are currently available in large numbers and cheaply as leasing returns. This makes them ideal for building a NAS.

The alternatives all have weaknesses: Inexpensive consumer NAS are too weak and completely overloaded with software, an old PC as a NAS requires too much power and the Raspi NAS is simply too lame and the selection of software is too limited. A Thin NAS has only one catch: Installing enough data storage is not easy.

We show how you can still accommodate enough data storage in a thin client. We present three possible solutions for this: a minimal NAS with an operating system and data storage on one drive, a Frankenstein NAS with a self-made mount for two external drives, and a real thin NAS with a PCIe controller for four M.2 modules .