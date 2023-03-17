Double good plan on this high-end Samsung smartphone well known to all

If you want to treat yourself with the purchase of a new smartphone, then go to the official Samsung website which offers you an offer not to be missed on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Often, when buying a new phone, we would like to have an additional interesting consideration in exchange for the money spent and yet, most of the time, nothing is offered. But today, Samsung is changing the game and offering you a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live wireless headphones for any purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

But it’s not the only Samsung offer that is stirring the canvas on the sales page of this smartphone. Indeed, you also benefit from 100 euros refunded on your purchase. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is therefore particularly interesting and drops to 549 euros with the refund offer and even less if you decide to take back your old smartphone.

Offers are raining on the Samsung site for any purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Now you know what you have to do to take advantage of the best offers of the moment for the purchase of a smartphone. You just have to go to the Samsung site to order a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and get 100 euros reimbursed as well as a pair of Galaxy Buds Live headphones in stride. You won’t have to pay a single penny extra to do this because everything happens automatically. Reconnect with extreme fluidity when navigating and moving from one page to another. Even your games experience unprecedented speed with reduced latency and high speed response time. Photos are also always one step ahead with the powerful triple photo sensor and the 30x space zoom that magnifies distant objects for shake-free and blur-free shooting by simultaneously activating the zoom lock function. Your phone will never say no to an unexpected outing thanks to its 4500 mAh battery that lasts longer than a single day.

Click here to take advantage of Samsung deals on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.