Asus introduces a portable game console with Windows 11

With the ROG Ally, Asus could compete with game developer Valve and its Steam Deck.

Asus launches a portable game console. The Taiwanese computer manufacturer recently confirmed this via Twitterafter numerous users Teaser-Video first thought it was an April Fool’s joke. With the ROG Ally should Asus dem Steam Deck want to compete. The handheld game console from Valve was launched in February 2022. To date, no handheld PC has been able to compete with it commercially.

First details from hands-on videos Asus doesn’t officially have an exact number yet Details betrayed to the ROG Ally. However, the YouTubers have Dave2D as well as Linus Tech Tips leaked some specifications about the portable game console in their hands-on videos. The ROG Ally is according to the YouTubers 280mm wide, 113 mm hoch and round 40 mm thick. It has 2 analog sticks, 4 thumb buttons (A, B, X, Y), a directional pad and a total of 4 shoulder buttons. On the top there is a micro SD slot, a headphone jack and the volume button. The portable console is also said to be compatible with Microsoft’s latest operating system Windows 11 operate.

Many similarities to Steam Deck According to the YouTubers, like the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally also relies on the AMD Ryzen. She has one Zen 4 processor as well as one RDNA-3 graphics chip. It is cooled 608 Gramm heavy handheld PC from 2 fans, which according to Dave2D and the Asus teaser video should be particularly quiet when gaming. In contrast to the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally does not have a display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 with 1,280 x 800 pixels and 60 Hz, but a 16:9-Full-HD-Display with 120 Hz. To storage capacity there is no further information yet. It is also unknown whether there will only be one version of the ROG Ally or whether you can choose from different colors.