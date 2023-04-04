Coronation of Charles III: Britons lack the hunchbacks

The coronation of Charles III. May 6th is supposed to be a celebratory occasion in Great Britain – this also includes the ringing of all church bells in the country. However, as the Guardian reported today, not all 38,000 bells will ring because there is a serious shortage of bell ringers.

As early as autumn, the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers (CCCBR) recruited new members, and around 1,750 answered the call. Even with the existing 30,000 bell ringer, that will not be enough to cover all the bells in the whole country.

20 hours required for training

In addition, some are stuck in the training, because it lasts up to 20 hours, Vicki Chapman from the CCCBR told the newspaper. “We may need a few bell ringers to visit multiple churches in a day,” Chapman said.

“More technology than brute force”

Ringing is “more about technique than brute force,” but it requires physical stamina and mental agility, Chapman said, and the age range for ringers is “nine to 90.” The number of bell ringers has recently fallen sharply, accelerated by the pandemic, writes the Guardian.

Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6th. The King and Queen will then return to Buckingham Palace in a “Coronation Procession” which will also be attended by other members of the Royal Family.