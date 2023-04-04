Harry Potter: the most dreaded project by fans should see the light of day!

After years of discussions, HBO is close to reaching an agreement with JK Rowling, the author of the books Harry Potterand this new project should not delight fans so much!
With eight films, hundreds of merchandise, amusement parks, video games Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy, a play or derivative films Fantastic Beaststhe franchise Harry Potter still hasn’t finished expanding. After years of discussions on this subject, HBO and the author of the saga JK Rowling are on the verge of reaching an agreement aimed at create a television series based on each of the writer’s books. Although nothing has been officially signed, according to a new report from Bloomberg, it would now only be a matter of days. The general idea is that each season of the television series is based on one of the seven books Harry Potter. JK Rowling would obviously be involved in the project, but not as a writer or director but rather as a producer.
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint back in the series Harry Potter ?
If no information on the cast of the potential series Harry Potter has not yet been revealed, we should not expect to see the headliners of the eight films again. First, their age would no longer match that of the characters, and even if the production wanted to use special effects, most of them were not up for reprising their roles. Only Tom Felton as Draco and Jason Isaacs as Lucius have expressed interest in returning to the universe, but rather whether the play is adapted for the big or the small screen.
The boss of Warner. intends to develop other successful franchises
As a reminder, the eight movies Harry Potter grossed over $9 billion at the box office. Along with DC feature films, inspired by comics, this represents the most successful franchises for Warner. This is why, in November 2022, David Zaslav, head of the Discovery branch, announced his intention to develop other successful franchises: “We’re really going to be focusing on the franchises. We haven’t had a Superman movie in thirteen years. We haven’t done a Harry Potter movie in fifteen years. DC and Harry Potter movies are the ones that generated the more profits for Warner over the last 25 years So we’re focused on franchises – that’s our strategic advantage, House of the Dragon is a good example, Game of Thrones, taking advantage of Sex and the City, the Lord of the Rings. We still have the rights to make Lord of the Rings movies.” Rings of Power et House of the Dragon are just the beginning of a long list of derivative projects!
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias