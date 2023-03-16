At 70, Laura Bozzo surprises with exotic dance from the pole

After causing a furor in La Casa de los Famosos, the host Laura Bozzo He has become a social media star too and surprised his followers with an unexpected dance of Pole Dance.

With the premiere of his new program ‘What’s up Laura’the presenter has shared a clip on social networks where, accompanied by two professionals, she is encouraged to do an exotic dance on a pole.

He unexpected video It caused all kinds of reactions from his followers, who joked about what was posted by the Peruvian presenter.

Laura Bozzo surprises with exotic dance in her program

The controversial presenter was not enough of the criticism she had for her daring look at the LCDLF 3 reality gala and without any shame she shared her attempt to perform a Pole Dance dance in her new space on Imagen TV.

As part of her promotion, the host showed a bit of her recording set and also made it clear that her skills for this discipline were in no way comparable to the instructors she had at her side, sparking several comments about the situation.

“Harder than the tube itself”, “Poor lady, she can’t even bend down”“It’s hard to dance holy god to yours Laura just drive show”, “I love Laura’s charisma”, were some of the responses she had.

How many surgeries does Laura Bozzo have?

These are the changes of Laura Bozzo



The celebrity has confirmed some of the aesthetic interventions that has been done over time.

The naturalized Mexican has said that she has had an augmentation mammoplasty and liposuction on her knees, although it is believed that she has also resorted to other minor repairs such as the injection of plasma, stem cells and collagen in her face.

