At least 19 dead when a bus fell into a ditch in Bangladesh | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Sunday March 19, 2023 | 10:50 a.m.

At least 19 people were killed and 12 seriously injured this Sunday in Bangladesh when a bus collided with a railing and fell into a ditch.

“The toll rose to 19 dead. At least 12 people are seriously injured and were taken to Dhaka University Hospital in the capital,” Masud Alam, local police chief, told the AFP news agency.

The accident occurred in Shibchar, a district in the south of the country.

Police said they suspect the driver lost control of the bus, hit the guardrail of a newly built highway and fell into a 10-meter-deep ditch.

Road accidents are frequent in Bangladesh due to its poorly maintained old roads and vehicles.

An entity that monitors road accidents said that last year 9,951 people died in road accidents in the country, a record number.