At least one dead and one seriously injured is the balance of a shooting that occurred on a popular avenue in Miami Beach

Shooting on Ocean Drive left one dead, one injured

One dead and one seriously injured left a shooting near Ocean Drivein Miami Dade County (Florida, USA), where a crowd of people celebrated the holidays for spring breakThis was reported by the local Police through its Twitter account.

According to several witnesses who were in a restaurant near where the events took place, between five and seven shots were heard, generating panic among those who celebrated in the crowded area.

“Around 10:41 p.m. local time, police officers heard gunshots near Ocean Drive. They found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were transferred to Trauma Unit of the Jackson Memorial Hospital. authorities indicated.

According to preliminary versions, one of the victims died while undergoing surgery to remove the bullets.

At the crime scene, police officers They found three firearms and arrested a suspect.. So far it is unknown if the person arrested was directly involved in the armed attack.

Videos on social networks show the exact moment in which the victim, who is lying on the ground, is shot at. As can be seen in the images, the Police immediately arrive at the scene and try to revive the man, whose clothing is stained with blood.

It is also appreciated how a person is handcuffed by the authorities.

The Miami-Dade Police launched an investigation to determine the causes of this incident.

Every year, the Miami Beach area is visited by thousands of people who take advantage of Spring Break to escape to its beaches and attend its popular night parties. However, the time is also conducive to lack of control among tourists.

On this occasion, the authorities increased the police presence in the area and organized special events to closely monitor all attendees.

On February 26, the authorities of miami-dade three suspects arrested for robbery Dadeland Mall in Kendall, during a false shooting alarm inside the facilities of the shopping complex that caused panic among the visitors.

Given the reports of alleged shots, the authorities carried out a response operation in the area with SWAT group agents, several police patrols and ambulances.

The incident would have been generated due to a discussion in the surroundings of the Macy’s store located inside the shopping center. It is presumed that the screams and the running of people to get away from the area generated panic in the place.

In the midst of the confusion, the authorities began the evacuation of the busy shopping mall and established its temporary closure.

“We are aware of alerts for an alleged active shooter at the Dadeland Mall. However, we discount such reports. Our investigations focus on a robbery inside the Dadeland Mall facilities. As always, we remind our residents to remain vigilant. If you observe any suspicious activity, report it immediately to the authorities,” the Miami Dade Police said on their Twitter account.

