She sued Pati Chapoy and others from Ventaneando. What is the motive?

It turns out that it was the host Verónica Gallardo herself who revealed who sued Pati Chapoy and others from Ventaneando, because this Friday, March 17, it was announced that Pati Chapoy and Daniel Bisogno had an arrest warrant.

Not that for less than the reason began to be speculated for which 73-year-old Pati Chapoy and Daniel Bisogno were going to confront the authorities.

That is why it was first thought that Yuridia had sued the drivers, for the harassment she experienced for several years by Ventaneando, but the surprise was something more unexpected.

Who sued Pati Chapoy?

patty chapoy



It turns out that after several hours of suspense, Verónica Gallardo revealed who sued the journalist and the real reason for the arrest warrant against Pati Chapoy and Daniel Bisogno.

Other speculation that was had is that the arrest had to do with the lawsuit between Gloria Trevi and Pati Chapoy, but these two celebrities have nothing to do with the arrest warrants against 49-year-old Daniel Bisogno and the head of windowing

In addition, he stressed that there is an arrest warrant against Pati Chapoy, Pedro Sola, and Ricardo Manjarrez, who fortunately were able to protect themselves from this arrest warrant, because they were not notified in due time and form of this arrest.

For her part, Verónica Gallardo revealed that Sergio Mayer sent a statement in which he spoke of the arrest warrants against Pati Chapoy and his companions.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Pati Chapoy: The strongest controversies that almost took her to jail

Why were the Ventaneando drivers sued?







Supposedly, Pati Chapoy and others from Ventaneando were going to be arrested for a matter related to Daniela Spanic, since Ventaneando would have committed “acts of annoyance” to the detriment of the actress.

According to Serio Mayer, the journalist Pati Chapoy and her drivers committed acts of annoyance for Daniela Spanic, but at the end of 2022, the actress was attacked near the CDMX family court and accused her ex-husband Ademar Nahum of being the mastermind. .

It should be noted that Ventaneando has interviewed Ademar Nahum Zacarías on several occasions and has made negative comments against Daniela Spanic and her sister Gabriela Spanic.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!