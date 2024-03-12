At least ten injured in a fire in Manhattan

Authorities are investigating what caused a fire at a Manhattan apartment building.

In Citizen App images you can see images of the building.

Ten people were injured during the incident, including six firefighters, but all are expected to recover.

The flames broke out around 2:30 p.m. Monday on Marble Hill Avenue.

The Fire Department reported that it all started under a staircase on the first floor of the building.

They also indicated that they do not believe the fire is related to electric bicycles.

The Department of Buildings issued an evacuation order for the property due to extensive damage to the stairs and structure.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

________________

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.