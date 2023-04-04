At what point is the future of Marco Asensio?

The future of Marco Asensio is a topic that is still being talked about, and that is that the player’s contract with Real Madrid ends on June 30, 2023 and nothing is yet known about his future. There are many informations that have appeared about the Spanish attacker could join FC Barcelona
Despite all this information that has emerged around Real Madrid’s Balearic Islands, according to Miguel Ángel Díaz, a journalist who is in The Big Game from Cadena CopeMarco Asensio would never have contemplated the possibility of joining the squad of his current club’s greatest rival, FC Barcelona.
He says that to reaffirm what he has never come to consider, in the disallowed goal in the last match played on March 19 between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in LaLiga Santander, the white elastic shield was pointed out.
With that gesture pointing to the shield, Marco Asensio wanted to express that at no time will he sign for the Blaugrana team, although in the end he will not renew with Real Madrid. In the month of September, the player appeared for the microphones of The Big Game from Cadena COPE when the player was with the Spanish team, giving some statements that placed him on the front pages due to an alleged interest of FC Barcelona in the Balearic Islands: “I have neither valued it nor have I thought about it. I cannot give you an answer. This morning I had 200 messages. I am in a world where there are many rumors. It is normal because in January I can sign with any club and more will come out. We are in that circle that I cannot control”, these were the statements in his day by Marco Asensio.
Now, Marco Asensio, who has been at Real Madrid for seven years, is not considering leaving the Merengue team and is grateful to his current club, and is waiting for a renewal offer since he feels like one more Real Madrid player.
