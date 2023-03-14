Atomic Heart 2? The developer is already thinking about a sequel

Atomic Heart developer Mundfish is already considering a sequel to the Soviet first-person shooter.

Atomic Heart will most likely get a second part

A sequel to Atomic Heart is already in the pipeline, even though the game itself has received mixed reviews, ranging from huge dislike to huge hype. The title has been on everyone’s lips as a result, as well as the controversy surrounding its story, which tells an alternate outcome of World War II in which the USSR wins and markets its robots around the world.

On February 21, the Russian developer’s title was released and achieved sales comparable to Hogwarts Legacy on the first day. In an interview with journalist Aleksey Makarenkov, the studio revealed that a second part would be quite conceivable.

Not only that, because a sequel is already being planned (thanks, gamerant). With Mundfish currently focused on updates and a DLC for Atomic Heart, the game could be a while away.



Atomic Heart has been compared to BioShock, Wolfenstein, and even the more modern Fallout installments, and offers plenty of content for action fans. Still, there are bugs from time to time, which Mundfish will hopefully learn from as they continue.

You can play the game on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.