Attention in Colo Colo: Boca fires Ibarra and they go for a former DT from Argentina

Hugo Ibarra was dismissed from his position as coach of Boca Juniors just days before the participation of the clubs in the Copa Libertadores starts, so to face Colo Colo they hope to have their new coaching staff.

Boca Juniors lives key days in what has to do with the start of the Copa Libertadores. One of the next rivals that Colo Colo will have in the international competition, officially presented this Tuesday the departure of his coach Hugo Ibarrawho was dismissed from his position just days after the start of the South American competition.

Mouth with changes in its coaching staff

A few moments ago it was reported in the Argentine press that the xeneize club reached an agreement with the now former coach Hugo Ibarra, who had been questioned by the trans-Andean bias and followers of Boca. El Negro, as he was known, directed a total of 36 games, adding 20 wins, seven draws and nine losses, reaching a percentage of 62%.

Who will take the position on an interim basis in the Argentine club will be Mariano Herrón. This was how the leadership of the xeneize club presented it on the outskirts of the club headquarters, where this afternoon they took all the meetings to the other side of the mountain range.

They are already thinking of a replacement

The truth is that the leaders of Boca Juniors, commanded by the sports management of Juan Román Riquelme, are beginning to think about his replacement to take charge of the first team. They hope that in the next few days they can make the new coach official, where one of his most important challenges will be to face Colo Colo for the Copa Libertadores.

One of the names that haunts the vicinity of the blue and gold club is that of the former coach of the Argentine National Team, Mr. Gerardo Martino. Tata is the one who has the greatest advantage to take the hot iron as coach of Boca Juniors, so he could return to Chile to face Cacique at the Monumental Stadium.

Although there was no talk of any specific name, they hope to be able to close the new Boca Juniors coach soon, who will have to turn the team around and put an end to the questioned results that the club had been getting.

Colo Colo and Boca Juniors will face each other next Wednesday, May 3 at the Monumental Stadium, in a duel that is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.