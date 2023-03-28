Attention to this roasted meat because of Listeria risk: if it is in the refrigerator, take it to the supermarket

Gli alimenti che portiamo in tavola when non ben maneggiati possono portarci diversi problemi di salute. The contamination of various harmful batteries may happen because of us, but it will happen during production. For this reason sarebbe buona norma maintainsi aggiornati circa i prodotti richiamati dal Ministero della Salute, così da evitarne il consumo qualora li avessimo acquistati. Tra gli ultimi ritiri ci sono alcuni formato di carne di determinati marchi, vediamo quali, cosa fare e quali potrebbero essere i rischi.

in kitchen It is important to respect the hygiene settings even if I use products that are not present risky for the salute. For this purpose it is important to keep you informed. Numerose inquired that rilevano elements hurt all’interno di alcuni alimenti, knowing him with the consent of poter fare a scelta più consapevole to the supermarket. Ad esempio, we could learn from the presence of some pesticides in some biscotti.

Allo stesso tempo, numerous indications can be turned over south website of the Ministry of Health. Qui, in un’apposita sezione, if I report richiami dei prodotti alimentari che potrebbero will present rischi chimici or microbiologici, as in the case of some famous patatine. Own in this section learned, dagli ultimi aggiornamenti, I paid attention to this ripped meat perché to rischio Listeria.

Listeria, symptoms and pericoli

The listeriosi sarebbe a’infection provocata dal batterio Listeria monocytogenes. Secondo quanto riportato dall’Istituto Superiore di Sanità, pur essendo meno diffusa rispetto ad altre tossinfezioni alimentari, behaverebbe a number maggiore di ospedalizzati e di decessi. Typical manifestation of acute gastroenteritis: diarrhea, pain addominali, nausea and threw up. Nei soggetti sani la situazione si solverebbe in pochi giorni. In individual fragile Invece l’infezione potrebbe estendersi e portare complications, quali meningitis, encephalitis and setticemia. Nelle donne incite, poi, potrebbe copire il feto o causar un abortion.

Il battery della Listeria sarebbe present in the ground, in the water and in the vegetation, inoltre resisterebbe a temperature basse ed alte. Potrebbe I will contaminate raw food that is of animal origin, also that with a long labor. Ciò potrebbe avvenire già in filierafor these diversi i richiami degli operatori alimentari around possibili prodotti a rischio.

Attention to this roasted meat perché to Listeria risk: ecco i prodotti da restituire

Lately the Ministero della Salute has cast various meat products che potrebbero avere contaminazione da Listeria. If it is about some food from the Producer Coppiello Giovanni, give refund for a refund to the supermarket I enter the last data of the scale indicated per ognuno. Vediamo nello specifico di quali si tratta.

With shipments from 18/06/2023 and 06/08/2023 questi prodotti da 100 g:

sfilaccio di manzo Rossato sas ;

; bovine sphyllaccio Cadoro ;

; sfilaccio di manzo 100 g Coppiello Giovanni srl.

In scadenza between 06/02/2023 and 08/13/2023, format of 100 g, laddove not variously indicated:

equine sfilaccio Brunello ;

; top selection horse meat Brunello ;

; equine sfilaccio Rossato sas ;

; equine sfilaccio Cadoro ;

; equine sfilaccio Coppiello Giovanni srl ;

; gold equine sfilaccio Coppiello Giovanni srl ;

; equine sfilaccio 100 g Coppiello Giovanni srl ;

; equine sfilaccio 80 g Coppiello Giovanni srl ;

; bovine sfilaccio 400 g Coppiello Giovanni srl ;

; equine sfilaccio 500 g Coppiello Giovanni srl.

From 06/25/2023 to 08/13/023:

i freschissimi – bovine sfilaccio 80 g All spa.

With scadenza from 03/20/2023 to 05/29/2023:

chicken sfilaccio 100 g Coppiello Giovanni srl ;

; Chicken julienne 100 g Coppiello Giovanni srl.

However, if we drink these foods, we do not want to consume them and take them to the supermarket. Sarà bene poi acertarsi anche non vi siano revoche dei richiami sul medesimo sito.