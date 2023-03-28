World Fahrenheit-MPH Forecast

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 28, 2023

City/Town, Country;Weather condition Tuesday;Tuesday maximum temperature (F);Tuesday minimum temperature (F);Wednesday weather condition;Wednesday maximum temperature (F);Wednesday minimum temperature (F);Wednesday address Wednesday wind;Wednesday wind speed (MPH);Wednesday humidity (%);Wednesday precipitation chance (%);Wednesday UV index.

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;88;79;Partly sunny;89;79;SSW;8;77%;55%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Thunderstorms;86;70;Clear, sunny;81;68;NW;13;58%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;71;46;Very windy;59;40;SW;21;64%;63%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;47;41;A little rain;58;52;SSW;11;81%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clearing;39;24;A flurry of snow;36;29;NNE;6;75%;97%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;64;47;Sunny and nice;69;53;ESE;11;55%;0%;7

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;70;53;Sunny and warmer;79;56;ESE;8;53%;2%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;60;30;P/sunny;60;22;NE;9;57%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;94;77;Partly sunny;97;74;NE;11;53%;96%;8

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;63;42;Partly sunny;58;42;S;12;30%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;67;54;Sunny and breezy;63;48;S;15;54%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;75;53;Hazy sun;86;59;SE;9;40%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;96;73;Thunderstorms later;90;72;SE;5;77%;90%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A isolated thunderstorm;94;80;A passing shower;93;81;S;9;63%;64%;11

Barcelona, ​​Spain;Clearing up;63;52;Clouds and sun;65;52;WSW;10;70%;0%;5

Beijing, China;Partial sun;70;45;Plenty of sun and warm;75;48;SSE;7;24%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Very windy;46;30;Warmer;53;39;SE;7;50%;62%;3

Bengaluru, India;A little sunny;95;71;Clouds and sun;91;70;SE;7;53%;43%;12

Berlin, Germany;Snowstorms;46;35;Cloudy;49;44;S;9;68%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and a shower;67;52;A few showers;65;52;SE;6;77%;97%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A isolated thunderstorm;83;65;Clouds and sun;84;60;S;8;56%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Very windy;48;29;Cloudy;48;38;S;8;55%;39%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;49;42;A little rain;61;53;SSW;11;72%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Colder;46;33;Sun and some clouds;49;27;S;8;37%;25%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;47;27;Clouds and sun;52;37;SW;7;48%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;85;69;Rain;80;59;SE;7;65%;76%;3

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;64;45;Sunny and nice;68;46;W;7;43%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;78;68;Clearing;82;68;NNE;5;67%;59%;6

Kolkata, India;A isolated thunderstorm;95;77;A brief thunderstorm;92;77;SSW;9;70%;42%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Clearing;88;64;Showers;89;64;E;3;51%;66%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;79;Sun and some clouds;93;79;SSE;10;72%;6%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;47;35;Slippery;40;26;E;13;57%;57%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Thunderstorms;83;55;A isolated thunderstorm;79;54;S;6;50%;54%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;72;57;Low clouds;66;57;S;11;64%;28%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A isolated thunderstorm;90;76;Becoming cloudy;89;76;SSE;7;78%;55%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;41;33;Periods of rain;42;39;SW;9;92%;99%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;95;75;A isolated thunderstorm;90;74;SSW;9;62%;77%;10

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;82;69;Plenty of sun;81;69;NNW;12;69%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;63;46;Partly sunny;69;56;SSE;8;51%;7%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A isolated thunderstorm;90;75;A isolated thunderstorm;89;74;SSW;6;75%;88%;4

Denver, United States;Sun and some clouds;49;24;Clouds and sun, cool;51;27;N;8;42%;7%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;91;74;A few thunderstorms;86;75;SSE;5;80%;96%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A passing shower;58;48;A shower or two;60;46;SW;13;77%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly cloudy;79;51;A brief thunderstorm;68;52;NW;9;50%;53%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warmer;87;60;A little cooler;74;54;NNW;14;44%;1%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;64;44;Sun and some clouds;66;45;NW;8;35%;93%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain in the morning;53;40;A shower or two;48;35;SSW;12;63%;50%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional snowfall;30;15;Occasional snowfall;29;20;ENE;7;85%;96%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;68;58;Clouds and sun;68;55;NNE;14;76%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;70;65;Low clouds;73;67;NNE;5;86%;72%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A little cooler;75;55;Partly sunny;77;57;NNE;5;63%;44%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of snow;36;20;Cloudy, mild;33;17;NW;9;72%;3%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;97;78;Sunny;97;78;SE;6;53%;16%;12

Hong Kong, Hong Kong;Occasional rain;71;64;Partly cloudy;74;66;E;11;75%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;84;73;A passing shower;84;73;ESE;10;68%;94%;8

Hyderabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;97;73;Hazy sun;97;74;SSE;9;47%;4%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Colder;83;59;Thunderstorms;74;59;NW;9;53%;100%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;96;71;Clear and sunny;98;71;N;10;11%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;72;54;P/sunny;76;55;NW;8;57%;33%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;62;46;A t-storm around;49;43;N;4;76%;65%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;88;73;Partly sunny;87;74;WSW;12;59%;28%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;77;51;Hazy sun;79;52;SW;5;38%;27%;10

kyiv, Ukraine;Rain;48;30;Colder;37;24;WNW;16;67%;26%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;88;75;A shower or two;88;74;NNE;11;64%;83%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;91;73;A isolated thunderstorm;90;73;NNE;7;72%;86%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A few thunderstorms;92;76;A brief thunderstorm;94;77;N;5;65%;64%;7

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;85;69;A shower or two;85;71;NNE;10;69%;56%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief showers;56;40;Brief showers;55;39;NE;5;73%;92%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable clouds;91;79;A isolated thunderstorm;91;81;SSW;10;74%;75%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;80;72;Partly sunny;81;72;SSE;9;75%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, warm;77;54;Clouds and sun;74;56;WSW;9;58%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;50;47;A little rain;59;51;SW;14;79%;96%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sun, then clouds;72;52;Morning rain;60;47;SW;8;68%;98%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;89;77;A isolated thunderstorm;90;76;SW;8;74%;68%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;74;47;Clouds and sun, warm;78;52;WSW;5;38%;0%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;90;81;Clouds and sun;91;81;NW;6;67%;17%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A isolated thunderstorm;85;75;A isolated thunderstorm;83;76;ENE;4;83%;94%;6

Manila, Philippines;A isolated thunderstorm;91;76;Partly sunny;94;75;E;7;53%;4%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun, warm;76;60;Partly showers;63;53;WSW;13;79%;99%;1

Miami, United States;A shower or two;85;71;A isolated thunderstorm;85;71;NNE;7;71%;88%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Windy early;32;26;Slippery;35;7;NW;17;76%;46%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny;91;80;Sunny;90;79;ESE;11;67%;29%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;84;62;A t-storm around;77;61;SSE;9;74%;90%;4

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;41;29;A few showers;47;21;WSW;9;54%;91%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;50;41;A little rain;47;35;W;13;84%;86%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun, humid;86;75;Hazy sun, humid;87;75;WSW;9;70%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;61;A isolated thunderstorm;80;59;NE;10;63%;67%;12

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;74;49;Very windy;64;44;NNE;23;51%;3%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;46;36;A little sunny;55;20;NW;13;71%;55%;4

New Delhi, India;Hazy sun;86;65;Cloudy;88;68;ENE;5;45%;4%;4

New York, United States;Cooler;52;38;Clouds and sun;54;34;SSW;8;41%;41%;6

Osaka, Japan;Sunny;65;41;Sunny;66;43;NE;6;39%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Some sunshine;37;27;Periods of snow;36;20;N;8;72%;84%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;41;21;Snowstorms;46;17;W;14;65%;72%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A isolated thunderstorm;87;78;A isolated thunderstorm;90;77;NNW;7;78%;78%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;72;A little rain;91;72;NW;10;60%;60%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;86;73;A shower or two;85;73;ENE;9;76%;87%;8

Paris, France;Cloudy;53;47;Cloudy;70;54;SSW;10;53%;64%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;81;60;A little sunny;79;65;E;15;48%;35%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A passing shower;96;77;Thunderstorms early;93;76;SSE;6;69%;91%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy early;43;30;Cloudy, mild;49;41;SW;9;67%;85%;1

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;93;75;A isolated thunderstorm;93;74;ENE;10;74%;84%;10

Port-au-Prince, Haiti;Sunny and hot;94;68;Hot with sun;93;67;E;7;48%;27%;11

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;60;34;Decreasing clouds;68;37;SSE;9;43%;27%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;63;47;Occasional rain;64;46;ENE;5;82%;98%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and some clouds;77;49;Sun and some clouds;78;51;S;6;64%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;88;75;A passing shower;86;75;SE;8;77%;98%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;38;34;A little rain;45;39;ENE;24;69%;95%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;85;60;Sunny and nice;87;62;ENE;6;16%;0%;10

Riga, Latvia;Sun and clouds;39;29;Snow snow;36;29;W;12;63%;97%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;75;A isolated thunderstorm;86;75;ENE;7;69%;76%;9

Rome, Italy;Sunny;63;37;Clouds and sun;62;41;E;10;61%;20%;4

Saint John, Antigua and Barbuda;Decreasing clouds;85;73;A shower or two;84;74;E;13;66%;74%;10

San Francisco, United States;Rainy;55;46;Cool and rainy;54;44;NE;12;78%;96%;1

San José, Costa Rica;P/cloudy;81;64;Rain and drizzle;81;63;ENE;12;61%;83%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunny;86;72;Partly sunny;87;73;ESE;13;66%;4%;11

St. Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;37;32;A little snow;35;21;WSW;7;79%;95%;1

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;79;66;A few showers;79;64;NNE;7;62%;61%;12

Sana’a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;79;53;Clouds and sun;78;53;ENE;7;41%;33%;8

Santiago de Chile, Chile;Sunny and hot;81;52;Sunny;81;51;SW;5;51%;3%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and nice;88;68;Sunny and nice;89;69;NE;8;62%;2%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;77;53;Clouds and sun, warm;75;54;SSE;8;46%;26%;6

Seattle, United States;Sunny;60;43;Sunny;60;41;SSW;8;50%;17%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;60;38;Clouds and sun;66;38;WNW;5;45%;1%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;66;50;Cloudy;63;50;ESE;11;57%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;93;79;A few thunderstorms;91;79;NE;6;71%;74%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very windy;40;24;Partial sun;45;32;W;15;50%;18%;5

Sydney, Australia;A isolated thunderstorm;84;68;A passing shower;81;63;WSW;12;65%;71%;5

Taipei, Taiwan;Chesty breezes;66;63;Warmer;76;64;NNE;11;80%;83%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and mild;35;24;Cloudy and breezy;33;23;NW;13;70%;19%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Some sun;81;58;Cloudy and warm;80;55;NE;7;34%;85%;2

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm around;69;51;Plenty of sun;73;52;NW;12;34%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;72;56;Partly sunny;68;54;W;17;63%;28%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and warmer;72;46;A few showers;74;38;NW;9;47%;98%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the shower;54;29;Clouds and sun;57;33;SE;4;43%;5%;3

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;58;45;A shower or two;61;48;ESE;10;66%;76%;7

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;41;34;Snowstorms;44;25;WNW;18;67%;72%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;67;53;Plenty of sun;69;54;ESE;16;62%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;67;48;Sunny;73;55;S;7;43%;0%;7

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia;Mild with sun;54;22;Sunny and mild;56;21;E;8;30%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;58;39;Partly cloudy;57;40;ENE;5;49%;2%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Snowstorms;36;23;Not so cool;46;36;S;11;41%;30%;4

Vienna, Austria;Windy early;46;27;Cloudy, mild;47;37;WSW;6;60%;42%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A shower or two;96;74;A t-storm around;92;72;E;7;59%;46%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;38;26;Partly sunny;41;26;WNW;16;54%;27%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Afternoon rain;57;46;Very windy;53;49;SSW;34;77%;97%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A few showers;86;76;A isolated thunderstorm;86;76;SW;8;84%;80%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;100;74;Sunny and warm;100;74;W;7;48%;0%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;90;73;Sunny and nice;88;75;N;11;48%;0%;10

