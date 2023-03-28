Profeco: How can I recognize an imitation panela cheese?

He Panela cheese It is one of the products of high consumption by Mexican families, however, on many occasions we do not buy the original product because we do not know how to distinguish it from an imitation. Thus, prophecy conducted a study to determine the brands that are a imitation and do not represent a risk to the health of the consumer.

To begin with, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) pointed out that a way to recognize if a panela cheese is original or not is that they must have the word ‘imitation’ on their packaging.

For those who wonder what is the difference between one and the other, Profeco points out that they are “made with ingredients or various procedures to those used in the elaboration of the product that they imitate”.

What does a panela cheese contain that is not original according to Profeco?

An imitation panela cheese must have the word written on its packaging



According to information from Profeco, imitations of panela cheese are made from reconstituted and pasteurized skimmed milk. Another of the ingredients are partially hydrogenated fats and/or oils, for this reason, some products have the “excess saturated fat” seal.

Among the additives that are added to imitation panela cheese are caseinates, a protein that contains milk and that is obtained during the preparation of authentic varieties; This substance must never exceed 2 percent of the formula, in accordance with the NOM-223-SCFI/SAGARPA-2018 standard.

According to the quality study, published in the Revista del Consumidor, Profeco only analyzed two imitation brands of panela cheese and the best evaluated was Alpino, since the only ‘but’ it had was that it highlights the word Panela, when it comes to of an imitation. However, in the information that it gives to the consumer, it obtained a ‘little check’.

The Alpino brand imitation panela cheese has an energy content of 257 kilocalories, 505 milligrams of sodium per 100 grams of product, 15.5 percent protein and 20.7 percent vegetable fat.

In addition, it does have a couple of seals: “excess saturated fat” and “excess sodium”, according to the front labeling guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health (SSa).

On the contrary, the case of the product ‘Los pioneros de la V del Mu’, obtained a strike-through for this reason:

It declared up to 17 percent protein on its labeling and it only contains 8.6.

Tends to deteriorate due to poor management in the cold chain

It has the image of a cow, which can “confuse” the consumer

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Prophecy: Misleading sausages. Are they chicken instead of turkey?

What should a good panela cheese imitation have?

You must highlight the word imitation on your packaging.

The word imitation must be in capital letters, bold and on a light background.

Products must be refrigerated at all times.

The packaging must be in good condition and unaltered.

A white appearance and no traces of slime.

A pleasant or neutral odor upon opening.

As we have mentioned in other informative notes of The Truth News, Profeco recommends that in the case of authentic panela cheeses they must contain a minimum of 17 percent protein; 20 percent butterfat and up to 59 percent moisture.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.