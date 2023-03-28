Angelina Jolie newly in love? HE makes her shine again

New love coming?

Angelina Jolie (47) is not only considered a box office guarantor and lion mom. But since her marriage to Brad Pitt (59) also as a permanent single. Since the love for the movie star came to an ugly end, there has been speculation about possible romances, including with singer The Weeknd (33), but so far there has been no new love outing.

But now the 47-year-old showed himself quite unashamedly with HIM: billionaire heir David Mayer de Rothschild (44). At a lunch date in Malibu, California, the human rights activist and the attractive Brit were beaming.

This is shown by images from the US magazine “Page Six”.

Angelina Jolie and David Mayer de Rothschild dined for three hours in the celebrity restaurant “Nobu”, knows “Page Six”. The actress looked elegant in a tight cut-out black dress, extravagant sunglasses and long hair, while her date went for a more casual look.

What is striking: The billionaire looks almost like a younger version of because of his striking facial features, blue eyes and chin-length hair Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the Oscars 2012. They separated four years later, the divorce followed in 2019. Striking: His look is strongly reminiscent of the casual, wild look of Angelina’s new companion Photo: REUTERS

Is Angelina Jolie really taken again?

But are the “Lara Croft” star and the wealthy entrepreneur really a couple? So far, neither have done so Angelina Jolie nor uttered by David Mayer de Rothschild.

It is possible that the meeting could also be a business appointment. Mayer de Rothschild is known as an environmentalist, while Jolie was the UNHCR’s Goodwill Ambassador from 2012 to 2022. Both are considered committed activists.

It is not known what the three-hour conversation was about. But when they left the restaurant, they were both in a remarkably good mood.

Who knows, maybe Angelina Jolie has finally given her heart away again…

And what’s up with Brad Pitt?

Jolies Ex, Hollywood-Star Brad Pitt is said to have found his new love with jewelry entrepreneur Ines de Ramon (30).

Jewelry designer Ines de Ramon is said to have conquered Brad Pitt’s heart Photo: x.ines_ramon/Instagram

The two were first seen publicly at a concert last November. In December they celebrated together Brad Pitt’s 59th birthday, at the beginning of the year we went on a love vacation to Cabo San Lucas (Mexico), for Valentine’s Day the Hollywood star sent Ines pink peonies.