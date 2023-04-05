Five fires reported in protected areas

Mexico City.- The National Forestry Commission (Conafor) reported five fires in protected natural areas, with a total affectation of 529 hectares.

Two of the incidents take place in the Feeder Basin of the National Irrigation District (CADNR) 043 of Nayarit, and the rest in the Cerro Ayaqueme Volcan Huehuelm, in the State of Mexico; La Malinche, in Tlaxcala, and La Encrucijada, in Chiapas.

In one of the fires in CADNR 043 and in the one in Cerro de Ayaqueme, 90 percent liquidation is reported. In La Encrucijada progress is 40 percent.

At 11:00 a.m. this Wednesday, Conafor reported a total of 51 active forest fires: 9 in Guerrero, 6 in Oaxaca and 6 in Puebla-and 34 liquidated.

The area affected by active fires amounted to 20,284 hectares. Those with the largest affected area are registered in the municipalities of Coyuca de Catalán (3,800 hectares) and San Miguel Totolapan (3,200 hectares), both in Guerrero.

A thousand 376 people participate in the fight against the fire.

As of March 30, the country had registered 1,963 forest fires this year, with a total affected area of ​​47,346 hectares, of which just over a third -34.3 percent- corresponds to sensitive ecosystems.

Only seven of the fires were classified as severe impact.

The entities with the largest area affected in the first quarter of 2023 are Jalisco, with 7,547 hectares; Sonora, with 7,369, and Guerrero, with 4,533.

In 43.3 percent of the claims, “illegal activities” were identified as a possible cause, and “agricultural activities” in 16.2 percent.