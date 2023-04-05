King Charles invites you to the coronation: The hidden invitation messages

She has always been his queen of hearts.
A month before his coronation on May 6, King Charles (74) published the invitation card (designed by heraldic artist and calligrapher Andrew Jamieson, goes to 2000 guests) to the millennium event.
And titled his wife Camilla (75) for the first time as “Queen” instead of as “King’s Wife” as before! In doing so, he disregards the legacy of his mother Elizabeth II († 96) and raises Camilla to eye level.
The ultimate declaration of love – after half a century of heart adventures!
Camilla went from Charles’ flame (early ’70s) to lover (“Let Me Be Your Tampon”) to wife (2005) and now to his queen.
In a pair portrait published at the same time, she shines accordingly. The photo shows: WE go our own way.
While Elizabeth was photographed with Prince Philip († 99) in full regalia, they show themselves King Charles and Camilla in “civilian”: HE in a pinstripe suit, SHE in a “Fiona Clare” dress.
statement color? ROYAL BLUE!