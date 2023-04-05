King Charles invites you to the coronation: The hidden invitation messages

She has always been his queen of hearts.

A month before his coronation on May 6, King Charles (74) published the invitation card (designed by heraldic artist and calligrapher Andrew Jamieson, goes to 2000 guests) to the millennium event.

And titled his wife Camilla (75) for the first time as “Queen” instead of as “King’s Wife” as before! In doing so, he disregards the legacy of his mother Elizabeth II († 96) and raises Camilla to eye level.

June 2, 1953: Little Charles (then 4) waves with her from the palace balcony after the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth (then 27). Photo: AP

Prince George (9), grandson of Charles, is said to be one of four page honours, wearing the hem of the royal robe at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey Foto: Princess of Wales/Instagram

The ultimate declaration of love – after half a century of heart adventures!

Camilla went from Charles’ flame (early ’70s) to lover (“Let Me Be Your Tampon”) to wife (2005) and now to his queen.

In a pair portrait published at the same time, she shines accordingly. The photo shows: WE go our own way.

While Elizabeth was photographed with Prince Philip († 99) in full regalia, they show themselves King Charles and Camilla in “civilian”: HE in a pinstripe suit, SHE in a “Fiona Clare” dress.

March 1953: In full pomp and royal splendor! Elizabeth poses at Buckingham Palace wearing the Diamond Tiara (made for King George IV in 1820) and the Star and Sash of the Order of the Garter. Philip wears his uniform as a Fleet Admiral in the Royal Navy Foto: picture alliance / Heritage-Images

statement color? ROYAL BLUE!

What messages are hiding here