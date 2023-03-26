Audible: 30 days free to test audio books with Amazon Prime!

If you love to read but never find the time to read a whole book, then this Audible deal from Amazon is the one for you.

Audible is a platform on which you will find thousands of books in audio form. You can thus listen to great classics as well as new novels or books on personal development, society or the economy.

The vast Audible library is yours to choose from. In addition, if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you benefit from a 30-day trial offer or one month free. After which, if you are convinced and no doubt you will be, you can switch to a paid subscription for only 9.95 euros per month, cancellable at any time. You just have to try Audible to get an idea. With this application, no more wasted time, you make the most of your time even in transport or while you cook while listening to your favorite books or podcasts.

No more classic reading, make way for sound with Audible

Audible offers you a new way to consume books and news, more practical and also more in tune with today’s world. Each month, you have access to a title that belongs to you for free at no additional cost. You can listen to unlimited titles such as thrillers and original Audible creations. You pause your subscription whenever you want but you can also stop it. It’s time to catch up on all the books you haven’t been able to read in recent years. In addition, you may discover real nuggets that stand out and that will make you crack. You won’t have time to get bored with Audible, so try the 30-day free trial with Amazon Prime. It’s a unique and original way to reconnect with reading and have fun. At any time, you can take a moment just for yourself by isolating yourself with your headphones, at the beach or comfortably installed on your sofa.

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.