Australia: a river invaded by millions of dead fish, in the midst of a heat wave

The Darling River, located in southeastern Australia, is literally clogged with millions of dead fish.

They number in the millions. Dead decomposing fish have clogged a large section of the Darling River in southeastern Australia near the village of Menindee, hit by a severe heat wave, local authorities said on Friday (March 17).

According to the New South Wales state government, populations of bony herring and carp have risen sharply in the river following recent flooding. But since then the water has receded. “The death of these fish is linked to the low level of oxygen in the water (hypoxia), as the flood waters recede”, explained the authority, adding that the heat wave aggravates this phenomenon. This is the third mass extinction in the area since 2018, again according to this source.

Videos posted on social media showed boats amidst thick schools of floating fish, the surface of the waterway almost invisible. Like this video published by Sara Tomevska, journalist for the Australian media SBS News.

“It’s really horrible, there are dead fish as far as the eye can see”told AFP Graeme McCrabb, a resident of Menindee, speaking of environmental consequences “immeasurable”.