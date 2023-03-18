United States: Donald Trump says he will be “arrested” on Tuesday and calls for demonstrations

The former president has called for protests ahead of a possible indictment in a 2016 payout case aimed at buying the silence of a pornographic actress he allegedly had an affair with.

Donald Trump assured this Saturday on his Truth Social social network that he was going to be “arrested” on Tuesday and called for demonstrations, before a possible indictment in a 2016 payment case aimed at buying the silence of a pornographic actress with which he allegedly had an affair.

Referring to a “leak” from the New York State prosecutor’s office, for the district of Manhattan, the former American president wrote in capital letters:

“The Republican Party candidate far ahead (his primary rivals, editor’s note) and former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Demonstrate, take back our nation!”

>> More info to come