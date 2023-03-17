Ephemeris: Today is Saint Patrick’s Day around the world

Every March 17, the Day of St. Patrick It is celebrated not only in Ireland, where it originates from, but in many parts of the world. The festivities include gatherings to drink beer and to vindicate the figure of the Irish patron.

The origins of this saintly celebrity are a bit unclear. Everything seems to indicate that St. Patrick was born in the year 387, somewhere in Scotland, under the name of Maewyn, and that he was kidnapped as a child by Irish pirates who sold him into slavery.

In the big cities, like Buenos Aires, there are important festivities.

After a difficult life as a pastor in Ireland, he finally St. Patrick he managed to escape to France and prepared to be a Christian priest. Some time later, he returned to Ireland, worked in schools and became Bishop of Ireland.

The death of this Church personality It was on March 17, 461 in Saul, Downpatrick, in Northern Ireland. Considered the Patron Saint of Ireland, from 1780, the date of his death became a special day for citizens.

This man was highly revered in life.

But today, this day is not only an Irish celebration, but is recognized in many parts of the world. In fact, the members of the International Space Station winked on this day in honor of the holiday.

The first big parade on the occasion of this day that was held was a long time ago, as it took place in 1996 in Dublin. However, the one in New York is also highly acclaimed today, where there are many Irish emigrants and where more than 2 million people attend each year.

The rivers dyed green are a custom for this day.

Why is the celebration green?

In various parts of the planet parties are held in honor of St. Patrick. Among the most popular festivities is the one in Chicago, where green dye has been poured into the river since 1961. Today, they use a plant-based product.

Beer and street parties already set the stage for this day.

Clovers and the color green became popular for this day. The most famous symbol is the green shamrock; It is because this saint used the one with three leaves to explain the Holy Trinity: Father, Son and Holy Spirit.