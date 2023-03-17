China is building the highest hydroelectric power station in the world

The Maerdang Dam in Qinghai Province is significantly higher than the Grossglockner.

On the upper section of the Yellow River, this is currently being highest hydroelectric power station built in the world. At a height of around 5.000 Meter above sea level, the river is dammed and a huge dam is built. The hydroelectric power station is the highest power station of its kind, they report state media in China. A comparison: The GrossglocknerAustria’s highest mountain, reaches an altitude of 3.798 Meter.

Long construction work It is located in Qinghai Province and is said to be a power of 2200 Megawatt have. The energy group China Energie assumes that the power plant at the Maerdang dam will have an energy output of 7.3 terawatt hours per year will have. Work on the dam has already started 2011 and a commissioning was originally for 2018 planned. However, after numerous delays, the hydroelectric power station is scheduled to open in March 2024 go into operation.