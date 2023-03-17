China is building the highest hydroelectric power station in the world

On the upper section of the Yellow River, this is currently being highest hydroelectric power station built in the world. At a height of around 5.000 Meter above sea level, the river is dammed and a huge dam is built.
The hydroelectric power station is the highest power station of its kind, they report state media in China. A comparison: The GrossglocknerAustria’s highest mountain, reaches an altitude of 3.798 Meter.
Long construction work
It is located in Qinghai Province and is said to be a power of 2200 Megawatt have. The energy group China Energie assumes that the power plant at the Maerdang dam will have an energy output of 7.3 terawatt hours per year will have.
Work on the dam has already started 2011 and a commissioning was originally for 2018 planned. However, after numerous delays, the hydroelectric power station is scheduled to open in March 2024 go into operation.
Only recently opened the second largest hydroelectric power station
At the end of last year, China completed the second largest hydroelectric power station on the Yangtze River. The Baihetan Power Plant consists of total 16 turbines, each capable of generating up to 1 gigawatt. Per year from the hydroelectric power plant around 62.44 terawatt hours to be delivered.
The dam consists of a 289 Meter high dam. Construction work started in 2017. At that time were around $24 billion estimated for the construction.