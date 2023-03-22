Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: a leak suggests the launch of pre-orders

If Ubisoft is rather illustrated for bad news lately, it remains despite everything a major player in video games and has many highly anticipated titles in development. Among them is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which in all likelihood is expected to be announced very soon.

A leaked image for the game Avatar

While we haven’t seen anything of the game yet except for its announcement trailer, it appears today that the launch of pre-orders could be imminent.

According to the finding of

@ScriptLeaksR6dataminer generally well informed of Ubisoft’s plans, the game should show up soon.

He was indeed able to discover a promotional image of the title mentioning pre-orders and various bonuses on the Ubisoft Store. As shown in the image, two cosmetics will be available in particular if you pre-order the game.

Towards a presentation of the game soon?

Last February, Ubisoft announced that it will be attending E3 and had a lot to show off. But to date, it is still difficult to know for sure if the publisher will choose to show the game this summer, or if it plans a presentation in the coming weeks to accompany the launch of pre-orders.

The latest news, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person action-adventure game that will introduce you to the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen area of ​​Pandora. It is due out between April 2023 and March 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna.

We obviously look forward to learning more about this title developed under the Snowdrop engine by Ubisoft Massive.