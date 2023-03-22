World of Warships with rubber ducks? Nasty ducks cause trouble in the new mode

World of Warships doesn’t take itself too seriously from time to time and brings rubber duckies into what is actually a harsh war theme. Especially on April 1st, developer Wargaming is having fun and unleashing the rubber duckies in a new mode.

Ducks cause a stir in the swimming pool



Instead of fighting with big warships, the yellow ducks fight each other in a pool. The mode is therefore appropriately named “Trouble in the Pool”. Choose one of six available ducks, of which there are two cruisers, two destroyers and two battleships.



Each duck is armed with explosive mines that float in the pool and explode on contact with the ducks. Also, each rubber ducky has a special weapon that they can use to their advantage in 7v7 mode.

Don’t just sit at the edge of the pool, just try the mode yourself from March 23rd to April 20th. Matching the mode, there will also be a DLC pack in collaboration with Placid Plastic Duck Simulator.

Additionally, nine new Tier II-X Pan-American cruisers will enter Early Access on March 31st. In celebration of the game’s second anniversary on the Epic Games Store, in addition to some discounts, players can also participate in an Achievement Chase that can earn them up to $20 in their PayPal account.