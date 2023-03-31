Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: new plot, combat and crafting leaks

Barely two days after the revelation of new leaks, dataminer @ScriptLeaksR6 returns to the charge to reveal new details about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The adventure game from Massive Entertainment, postponed to the fiscal period 2023-2024 by Ubisoft, is revealed a little more day by day while waiting for an official announcement.

The plot of Frontiers of Pandora will be quite similar to that of the first film

Leaker ScriptLeaksR6 therefore published a long Twitter thread which was deleted, but re-shared by Insider Gaming in a full article. We are therefore told that the game would be centered on a Na’vi child kidnapped by the RDA and trained to serve them in their conquest of Pandora. The latter will then have to find his origins and his heritage over the course of the adventure. You will be able to customize your character with numerous equipment and various skills offering different play styles.

Who says different styles of play also says different ways to fight. Whether with traditional Na’vi weapons (bow, hand-to-hand spear) or human weapons like assault rifles and shotguns. Crafting will be present and will allow you to improve your equipment, your weapons, your outfits. To facilitate your movements and your fights, you will have access to your personal banshee (a large winged animal present in Avatar and ridden by the Na’Vi). Finally, Frontiers of Pandora should immerse us in the Western Frontier of Pandora through a vast open world.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is expected between April 2023 and March 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC and Amazon Luna.