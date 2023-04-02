Avatar Frontiers of Pandora with elementi online co-op and Season Pass: the new leak

Nonostante i reclami di Ubisoft, che hanno provocado la rimozione dei suoi precedenti tweet, il leaker ScriptLeaksR6 è tornato a copire svelato altre presumed informazioni su Avatar: Frontiers of Pandoraa game set in the universe of the cinematographic saga created by James Cameron.

Secondo l’ormai ben noto leaker, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora offrirebbe also an online component sotto form di a cooperative mode, la quale permetterebbe ai giocatori di confrontare le insidie ​​di Pandora in compagnia. Her fonti gli avrebbero anticipated even the presence of a Monetizing system based on your Pass StagionaliPass di Benvenuto e pacchetti con Valuta di Gioco, elements che sembrerebbero treateggiare i connotati di un gioco live service destined ad aggiornarsi nel tempo with contenuti aggiuntivi, inclusi elementi cosmetici per la personalizzazione degli avatar.

Ubisoft has not yet confirmed nulla di tutto ciò, even though I saw that I was aware of this rumor with the two precautions, also perché vanno in conflict with the dichiarazioni of 2021 che parlavano di Avatar Frontiers of Pandora come un gioco single player. Per fugare questi dubbi necessarily serve an official presentation of the French house, which may come on occasion of the Ubisoft Forward program for Monday 12 June.

Nei giorni scorsi, the sudden leaker has also anticipated a visual in first person in the Far Cry style, information on its preview of the game and details of gameplay related to open world, combat and crafting.