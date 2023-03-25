AVM FritzBox 7590 AX: DSL router at Media Markt at a low price



Media Markt is reducing the price of the AVM FritzBox 7590 AX to just 199 euros. The smart Fritz!Dect 500 LED light bulb is included in the package in the online shop. A solid and inexpensive entry into the Fritz world including Wi-Fi 6 and Smart Home on the DSL connection.





While the FritzBox 7590 AX is currently sold by other retailers for at least 249 euros, the Media Markt offer in combination with the Fritz!Dect 500-LED is really impressive for only 199 euros. A great deal for bargain hunters.



More details about the AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX Bundle

The AVM Fritz!Box 7590 AX is a powerful wireless router that supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN AX) technology, enabling higher data rates, improved network efficiency and lower latency times. This model is ideal for demanding home networks as it offers a variety of interfaces and features including Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, telephony and DECT integration. The Fritz!Box 7590 AX also supports VDSL supervectoring 35b, which means that Internet speeds of up to 300 Mbit/s can be achieved. The user-friendly Fritz!OS software enables easy setup and management, while regular updates (e.g. FritzOS 7.51) ensure security and new functions.



The AVM FRITZ!DECT 500 is an intelligent LED lamp that can be used in combination with a compatible Fritz!Box, such as the 7590 AX. The lamp offers a variety of functions, including the ability to continuously adjust the brightness and color temperature to create the right light for every situation. Thanks to integration into the Fritz!DECT network, users can control and program their lighting via the Fritz!Box, the MyFRITZ!App or the FRITZ!Fon telephones. In addition, the FRITZ!DECT 500 can also be integrated into smart home scenarios and automations, for example to switch the light on and off according to a specific schedule or to react to events such as a door being opened.



