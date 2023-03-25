This Apple iPhone 12 Mini is at a price you won’t find anywhere else

Stop looking for the ideal phone with this Rakuten offer on the iPhone 12 Mini that will make you melt.

If you want a compact phone at a very low price, it’s time to go to the Rakuten site which offers a great deal on Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini. This is displayed at only 382.20 euros on Rakuten with a discount of 426 euros.

In addition, if you subscribe to the R Everywhere club, you will receive 30 euros in your kitty to be used later for future purchases. Its blue color will delight you and will be very original. More than 300 people give it a rating of over 4 out of 5. It fits easily in the hand to use it with one hand easily and without risk. With a repairability index of 6 out of 10, it won’t let you down thanks to its resistant and easy-to-repair materials.

The iPhone 12 Mini is displayed at a price that makes the competition pale

Its aluminum edges give it a remarkable elegance while its edge-to-edge screen gives you a wide display over the entire surface of your phone. OLED technology delivers vibrant colors, deep blacks and a wide variety of contrasts to showcase all your content. Water and dust resistant, your phone can accompany you on all your adventures. It films with the Dolby Vision system and equals the leading cameras on the market to finalize videos worthy of the greatest. It recharges quickly and you never have time to get bored with it. Your iPhone 12 Mini Apple at less than 400 euros on Rakuten adapts to low light conditions to take photographs that will amaze you. Its Ceramic Shield coating makes it very resistant to falls. And with LTE, connections are more stable and faster than ever.

Click here to take advantage of the Rakuten offer on the Apple iPhone 12 Mini

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.