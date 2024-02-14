Aznar demands that the PSOE explain the negotiations with the coup plotters

MADRID. The former president of the Spanish government, José María Aznar, published a harsh editorial in which he attacks the Socialist Party of Spain (PSOE). In the text, titled “Partida de Tahúres” he accuses them of “shamelessness”, of turning Spanish politics into a “muddy of lies” and of “destroying democracy and the rule of law.”

Aznar made reference on his Instagram social network account to the editorial of the Foundation for Analysis and Social Studies, FAES, which he presides, a private institution that has worked in the field of ideas since 1989.

Through the FAES editorial, Aznar especially criticizes the PSOE’s policy regarding the Catalan separatists. He holds the government responsible for Pedro Sanchez to “give in to the successive demands of the Junts separatists to ensure their impunity”, to “eliminate the crime of illegally calling referendums” and to “reduce the crime of embezzlement to save the same secessionists who squandered public funds.”

The former president also criticizes the PSOE’s relationship with Carles Puigdemont, whom the Spanish government does not consider a fugitive from justice but rather an “exile.” Aznar recalls that Puigdemont is being investigated by the European Parliament for his links with Vladimir Putin’s administration and that the European Parliament prohibits general amnesties and pardons for crimes of embezzlement.

The shadow of terrorism hangs over Puigdemont, which could turn the coalition that supports the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, into a haven for terrorists, convicted or suspected. If Puigdemont’s accusation is successful, Bildu (an electoral coalition of Basque independence ideology and part of the so-called sovereigntist pole) could be accompanied by others who also consider violence as a legitimate and inevitable political weapon in the search for independence.

Aznar concludes his editorial by stating that the PSOE- Podemos government coalition became a “repository of terrorists, convicted or suspected” and that Puigdemont’s “everything will be known” should be directed at the government and the PSOE, not at those who ” They work to undo the strategy of dissolution of the democratic State of law at the hands of an execrable coalition of scoundrels and opportunists,” he stressed in the editorial.

“Let Puigdemont and Secretary of Organization of the PSOE Santos Cerdán speak (in charge of negotiating the favorable votes of Junts for Catalonia for the Investiture of Pedro Sánchez, meeting in Brussels with the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont), let Minister Feliz Bolaños speak, let them speak In Brussels and Geneva, let those who continue negotiating to guarantee impunity for the coup plotters speak, not to discuss the what – which they have granted to Puigdemont and his people – but the how. Let it be known, yes. All.”

Through the FAES editorial, Aznar alludes to the controversy last weekend after several media outlets published that Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s PP admitted having studied “24 hours” the possibility of amnesty and that it was open to pardoning Puigdemont with conditions . Given this information, the PSOE attacked the PP, denouncing its “hypocrisy.”

Source: Instagram social network account of the former head of the Spanish government José María Aznar, Editorial FAES, El Mundo. Infobae