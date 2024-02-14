Several people reported injured in shooting during Super Bowl parade

KANSAS CITY.- Several people were injured by gunfire this Wednesday in Kansas City during the victory parade of the Chiefs in it Super Bowl said the police of the American city.

After gunshots were heard, “several people” were injured near Union Station, where moments before players from the Chiefs football team greeted fans, Kansas City Police wrote on the social network X.

Police in Missouri City (central United States) asked that “anyone found nearby leave the area as soon as possible.”

Embed Video: Alyssa Marsh-Contreras

A video sent to KMBC 9 shows KCPD officers taking a person into custody outside of Union Station following a shooting at the Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl Rally. pic.twitter.com/QtastrVss1 — KMBC (@kmbc) February 14, 2024

Likewise, they also announced that the arrest of two people who were apparently involved in the shooting has already been made.

“Two armed people” were arrested after the incident, he added. A man wearing a red sports suit was among those arrested, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

The injured were treated in the area by emergency services.

Tens of thousands of people celebrated the Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl, the grand finale of American football, on Sunday.

The traditional victory parade traveled through the city to the Union Station train station, where the shooting occurred.

Historic Super Bowl:

This year’s edition of the Super Bowl set a viewership record, according to early reports. In addition to the interest in the commitment between the two best teams of last season, it also had an effect that the popular singer Taylor Swift was at the venue to witness the game of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a Chiefs player.

The NFL is the most popular professional sports league in the United States and the Super Bowl is one of the most important and most watched events in the North American territory each year. The Chiefs won the decisive game for the second year in a row.

Source: With information from AFP