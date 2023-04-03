Bachmut still contested

Kiev has dismissed as “false information” Russian claims about an alleged capture of the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been contested for months.

“Respond calmly to the misinformation of those who dream up ‘victories’ that do not exist in reality,” Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office in Kyiv, wrote today on the Telegram news channel.

Earlier, the head of Russia’s private army Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed in a video that the Russian flag had been hoisted on the city administration building.

Poland delivers fighter jets

Meanwhile, Poland has delivered the first Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. They are useful for Ukraine “to defend all of our security,” Marcin Przydacz, an adviser to Polish President Andrzej Duda, told radio station RMF FM.

Russia: Twelve Ukrainians released

Meanwhile, according to Ukrainian information, Russia released twelve Ukrainians. The Ukrainian coordination staff responsible for prisoners of war announced on Telegram today that there were ten soldiers and two civilians. The civilians are from the village of Lypzi in the Kharkiv region and the port of Mariupol in the Donetsk region.

The soldiers were taken prisoner of war in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Five of the twelve released were seriously injured.

Kiev had previously transferred five seriously wounded Russians to their homeland. Kiev accuses Moscow of not fulfilling its obligation under the Geneva Agreement to release all seriously injured.