Bad Brueckenau: The engine of a car runs when stationary – because the 29-year-old wants to drink beer “in the warm”.

On Friday (March 17, 2023), around 11 p.m., a patrol by the Bad Brückenau police station was launched parked car on Ernst-Putz-Strasse in Bad Brueckenau attentively, whose engine was running. When officers inspected the vehicle, they found its 29-year-old owner sitting inside the vehicle.

On the question, why he left the engine runningthe man stated that he drink beer while it’s “warm”. wanted. Several empty beer cans were found inside the vehicle.

Police take preventive measures to ensure safety

A subsequently carried out voluntarily breath alcohol test gave the 29-year-old a value of 1.38 per mil.





Since it could not be ruled out that the 29-year-old would take part in road traffic after the check with his vehicle, he was preventive driving prohibited and the vehicle key secured for the duration of his sobering up.

Thumbnail: © pixabay/StockSnap