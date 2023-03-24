Bad Kissingen: cult hits and pop rock in the lobby – youth music corps plays on Thursday

On Thursday, March 30th, the youth music corps of the city of Bad Kissingen will delight their audience in the foyer. As the Bayerische Staatsbad Bad Kissingen GmbH reports, from 7.30 p.m. the listeners can expect a concert program full of unforgettable cult hits from the 70s and 80s as well as pop-rock evergreens, all of which invite you to swing along.

In addition, the rousing esprit of the young up-and-coming musicians ensures an entertaining and atmospheric evening, in which the youth music corps under the direction of Matthias Zull proves its high quality standards.

Tickets are available from the Tourist Information Arkadenbau, by phone on 0971 8048-444, online at www.badkissingen.de/events or at the e-mail address [email protected]