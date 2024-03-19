Balenciaga and the bracelet of shame: a 3,000 euro adhesive tape

Fashion has experienced a great revolution in recent years with the incorporation of designs or outfits characterized by their extravagance. This textile metamorphosis has generated a division of opinions in public opinion, or else let them tell it to Balenciaga, who has received all kinds of criticism for the latest accessory that he has added to the market.

The Spanish firm created by Cristbal Balenciaga presented during Paris Fashion Week a bracelet or bracelet in the shape of adhesive tape that you can find in any hardware store.. The accessory has a circular cardboard in the interior area, where the marking is stamped several times. Balenciaga Adhesive. An ideal complement for those fashion lovers who opt for bizarre products in their design.

This is not all, the controversy, already served by the launch, has been accentuated after knowing the price of this accessory. Balenciaga’s latest invention costs nothing more and nothing less than 3,000 euros. An amount that is not justifiable for many pockets and that has unleashed a wave of negative comments against the clothing brand, where the majority criticizes the ridiculousness of this luxury bracelet.

Truly, the level of stupidity of people has reached the limit. The Balenciaga brand launched a bracelet, which is a roll of adhesive tape, costs a fortune and was sold out in jewelry stores. The problem here is not the company, but the brainless people who purchase the product or Wait… Are you telling me that Balenciaga released a bracelet that looks like a roll of transparent tape and they are selling it for more than 3000 euros? No shit! These are some of the most notable reactions.

It is not the first time that Balenciaga has been criticized for launching an extravagant design on the market. He already did it with a bag of garbage worth 1,700 euroswhich, presumably, was a woman’s dress, some ties designed as bracelets or a skirt-shaped towel for a price of 700 euros.

