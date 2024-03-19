Marcia Di Lele denounces Lorena Morlote for threats and psychological abuse

The name of Lorena Morlote has occupied a small part of the list of That’s life. The Telecinco program has reviewed some of the controversies starring the contestant of Survivorswho has established a great friendship with Laura Matamoros due to his harsh criticism of Makoke. One of them has to do with the complaint by Marcia Di Lele. The actress has revealed that she, her husband and her son were victims of threats and psychological abuse after she opened a store right next to her hairdresser.

Threats, psychological abuse to me, to my son, to my husband… because I bought a place next to his to compete, according to what he told me. lThe interpreter was forced to close the premises due to repeated threats. I had to close it because I also have my son in trouble because he was also threatened by a friend of hers, whose name I don’t want to mention because he is an extremely dangerous person. I spent a month going in and out of the garage door to avoid passing by his house, which is in front of mine..

Marcia Di Lele assures that she has filed a complaint so that the Police know that if they ever have a problem, the first suspect will be the hairdresser. Despite everything, the actress recognizes that she is going to vote for Morlote to win Survivors and thus return the 5,000 euros that he lent her a few years ago. I will do everything to win.

The Telecinco program has also rescued the testimony of the gypsy woman who denounced racism on the part of the professional inside her business.. It took them an hour and a half to attend to me after the appointment time, they attended to people who arrived later. At the end of the treatment, I realize that my hair is green behind with gray streaks. I decide to leave before the argument escalates, but when I went out into the street, my hair was flower green. It’s been a long time since I felt so discriminated against for being a gypsy..

