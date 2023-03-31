Bamberg district: flood warning due to “heavy rainfall” – water levels are rising

The German weather service says for the coming weekend (1 and 2 April 2023) “heavy rainfall” ahead like that Bamberg District Office informed in a press release. The water levels increased due to the falling precipitation.

In Upper Franconia according to the Bavarian State Office for the Environment, “with the recurring precipitation flood risk and slight escalations are expected, especially towards Sunday”. Continuous rain in the Congested areas of the low mountain ranges be possible. That too Kronach Water Management Office is currently warning of flooding, according to the Bamberg district office.

Bamberg district office indicates flooding in – risk in Itz, Main, Rauhe Ebrach and Baunach

It be with outbursts and floods to be expected in the Bamberg region. According to current forecasts, the following bodies of water are affected:





Schenkenau /Itz: Notification level 2

/Itz: Notification level 2 chambers /Main: Notification level 1

/Main: Notification level 1 stock /Rauhe Ebrach: Reporting level 1

/Rauhe Ebrach: Reporting level 1 Lohr/Baunach: notification level 1

Also smaller bodies of water according to the district office, without a warning level, they can overflow their banks. The flood warning will be updated as soon as Kronach Water Management Office new knowledge or predictions are available. Further information can be found on the Website of the Bavarian State Office for the Environment.