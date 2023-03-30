Bamberg: Wirthaus “Eckerts” extends opening hours – “back to old efficiency”

“Eckerts” inn in Bamberg – popular local with new opening hours

– popular local with “No kidding”: Ab Saturday (April 1, 2023) again Open “daily and continuously”.

again Long-term “back to old efficiency ” – possibly with Breakfast at 9 p.m

” – possibly with “Have done everything”: That’s how she did it Location in the Bamberg restaurant changes

The Tavern “Eckerts” in Bamberg, like many other companies, had to drastically reduce its opening hours due to the corona pandemic and the lack of staff in the catering trade. Now that is reported Restaurant at the upper mill bridge but with a positive message: “No kidding”, writes the “Eckerts” on Facebook: From Saturday (April 1, 2023) have the tavern again”open daily and continuously“.

“Eckerts” in Bamberg with good news: “We were able to close gaps”

Marketing manager Matz Reichardt confirmed on Thursday (March 30, 2023). inFranken.de: “We are on the right track and were able to do our Expand opening times again.” How is that possible? “We have done everything to make ourselves as the good employer to represent who we are. On social media, on the website – we do anything to find people.”





You don’t necessarily want to poach other companies: “The main thing is to make people aware that Gastro a cool job is that it’s fun.” Of course, the job is often exhausting and stressful – “but happy guests give so much back,” the marketing manager is certain.

By actively looking for workers “we were able close some gapswhich Corona has torn.” Because of many migrations, the last few years have been a “long, rocky road”. “You have to see that very clearly: many Training has disappearedthese are two vintages that us absent in the industry“Reichardt states. “You can’t compensate for that in a few months.”

“That’s where we want to go”: Bamberg’s restaurant with new opening and kitchen times

However, that the inn was now able to do its job with sufficient staff to extend opening hours again, pleases the marketing manager. From Saturday (April 1, 2023) the following opening times will apply in the “Eckerts”: The restaurant welcomes guests daily from 7 a.m. to midnight Clock continuously, except on Wednesdays and Thursdays – the inn is closed on these days already at 5 p.m. During the entire opening hours coffee and cake ready for the visitors.

And also the kitchen times are expanded again: Breakfast you get in the “Eckerts” daily from 7 a.m, Monday to Thursday until 11:30 a.m. At Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays there is even until 1 p.m Breakfast. Apart from Wednesday and Thursday, the restaurant is also open every day between 3pm and 9.15pm Snacks, ice cream and desserts. Away 5.30 p.m. and until 9.15 p.m then there are those evening cardfrom which one between different Franconian dishes can choose.

“We want to go to ours with it old efficiency return. We used to have 7am to midnight hot mealssince you also have in the evening another breakfast at 9 p.m receive. We thought that was pretty cool, but especially our guests,” remembers Reichardt. “It’s not possible right now: But there we want to go again“.