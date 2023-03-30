Bard instead of ChatGPT: Google AI comes into classic company applications via no code

Enriching every company application with AI: Thanks to No Code, Google wants to help its chatbot Bard succeed. In concrete terms, developers should be able to use the Generative AI App Builder – Gen App Builder for short – to create an application with just a few clicks that takes over conversations with customers or colleagues and searches from human users.

The Gen App Builder can access a company’s internal data as well as public information. It links this with the input of the end user of the application, whereby the developers can control which data the AI ​​should use and which not. Information can be available as text, but also as images and videos – both when building the application and when using it.

Furthermore, the developers determine in advance according to which scheme a conversation between the user and the AI ​​should take place. How detailed these specifications are is also up to you – Google promises in the announcement, that the finished application should combine the natural flow of a conversation with the control of the company. The application can also be linked to existing third-party software; however, Google does not specify which ones are involved.

Practical examples: sales and investor research

Two typical sales processes serve as practical examples: On the one hand, chatbots can be created that automatically use the previously released information. This can be customer information, but also the stock of a product or elements of the company website. If a buyer wants to change his order, the AI ​​should automatically suggest an alternative product or be able to identify it based on an image uploaded by the customer – and thus not only relieve the seller, but also improve sales figures.

Furthermore, users can build search applications. Google uses the example of background research on investments, where users can ask questions in natural language and the AI ​​uses both publicly available information on a market segment and internal reports from other investors for the answers. You can also create much more limited searches, for example only for invoices in a department.

AI in classic company software? OpenAI was faster

With Bard, Google reacted late to the hype surrounding ChatGPT: the group only announced the AI ​​at the beginning of February. From the start, however, observers doubted whether Google could catch up with the LaMDA-based chatbot with OpenAI and Microsoft. And both providers are quickly targeting classic business applications: Salesforce, for example, is already integrating the AI ​​models into its CRM cloud and Slack. And free business software like Nextcloud can now also be linked to DeepL, Dall-E and ChatGPT.













(fo)

