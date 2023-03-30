Instax Mini 12. Meet this summer’s new instant camera

A Instax this week launched a new model of its instant camera, which comes with a new design and a total of five colors.

The Instax Mini 12 has a Close-Up/Selfie mode, Automatic Exposure adjustment and also a feature that allows you to reduce image flicker. Automatic flash control is also available.

“The Mini 12 takes the series to the next level, with an iconic inflatable design full of joy and creativity. The way we see the world is shaped by the lens through which we view it and the Mini 12 gives us a new perspective”advances in a statement one of the executives of Fujifilm Europe, Shin Udono.

The Instax Mini 12 can be purchased in pink, green, white, lilac and blue and costs 89.99 euros.

You can see the images of this Instax Mini 12 above.

