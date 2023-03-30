Earthquake at Youtube: influencer Michou leaves to stream on Twitch

Abandoning YouTube for his live streams, the young content creator announced his arrival on Twitch this Thursday.

From YouTube to Twitch, it’s just a click away. Youtuber Michou arrives on Twitch, an online streaming platform owned by Amazon, this Thursday. He teased the news with several cryptic messages on Twitter throughout March.

Michou lifted the veil on his announcement on Wednesday: all of his upcoming live streams will now be on the Twitch platform. For his first live this Thursday evening, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the young man says he has planned “a lot of things with different guests”, including Inoxtag, his faithful sidekick, and Amine.

“The end of an era, the beginning of another which promises to be incredible”, welcomed a fan on Twitter, when others wondered about this change.

Michou is not the first Youtuber to make this choice. Other content creators, like Squeezie, have led the way. If Michou did not explain the reasons for this change, more and more criticism is being raised against the video platform, owned by Google. YouTube notably launched its “shorts” format (for “short videos”) in order to stay in the race against new streaming habits, pushed by platforms like TikTok and Switch.

Over 8 million subscribers on YouTube

In December, YouTuber Sheshounet explained on Twitter about YouTube: “Shorts take up a place in the algorithm which makes SEO turn very very very quickly, which makes cold content that takes much longer to produce less visible. Add to that long and impossible ads to pass, we find ourselves in a slow decline.”

Michou should nevertheless remain faithful to YouTube for the publication of his edited videos. Active on the video platform since 2015, he began to make himself known by playing the famous game Fortnite. Beyond video games, he also films himself during challenges, trips or even shoots clips. A recipe that works: he now has more than 8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, at just 21 years old. Enough to allow him to rise last year among one of the favorite personalities of the French among 7-14 year olds. Even before his debut on Twitch, his profile already has nearly a million subscribers.

In September 2022, Michou also announced a big change: he was leaving the studios of Webedia, a group specializing in online media and content, which produced most of the most popular youtubers like Squeezie, McFly and Carlito, Norman, Cyprien or even Natoo. He has since set up his own studio at his home.