Inkulinati: first big update with the arrival of Andreas de Pentiment

Released at the end of January day one in the Xbox Game Pass, Inkulinati is one of the good games to follow at the start of the year. Yaza Games and the publisher Daedalic Entertainment offer here an excellent turn-based medieval strategy game with a polished and unique artistic direction in the purest medieval spirit. Today, the game welcomes new faces in a very first major update.

Pentiment’s Andreas lands in St. Francis and Friends update

Named St. Francis and Friends, this update brings a host of new Inkulinati content including a new Inkulinati Master, St. Francis, with new beasts, new hand designs, and several different weapons (including pigeons wielding spears ). Francis also comes with a slew of new abilities such as the Laser Stigma and the brand new ability that allows players to add armor.

The game’s Travel mode is enriched with new minimal maps and battlefields and you will notice the arrival of the Pilgrims’ Altar, a new item. On the gameplay side, Yaza Games has reworked the probabilities of changing maps and players now have less chance of being successively assigned the same battlefield.

The new update finally introduces Andreas, the famous character from Pentiment, Obsidian’s medieval game. It’s hard not to establish links between the artistic direction of the two games. A crossover seemed obvious and so you can take control of Andreas in Duel mode or in Travel mode, it will be possible to adopt Andreas’ look. The developers from Yaza Games and Obsidian Entertainment met, became friends and therefore thought that this collaboration would be ideal.

As a reminder, the title is developed by the Yaza Games studio mixes medieval stories, strategy and humor with an unusual artistic direction, with the notable appearance of a hand drawing the actions in ink, one by one, throughout Of the game.

The game is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch.